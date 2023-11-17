Friday's college basketball schedule includes three games with MWC teams in play. Among those games is the Pepperdine Waves squaring off against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

MWC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Weber State Wildcats at Utah State Aggies 8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 - Army Black Knights at Air Force Falcons 9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 17 - Pepperdine Waves at Nevada Wolf Pack 9:30 PM ET, Friday, November 17 Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)

