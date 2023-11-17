Ochai Agbaji will hope to make a difference for the Utah Jazz on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.

Agbaji tallied six points, eight rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 115-99 win against the Trail Blazers.

In this article we will break down Agbaji's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Ochai Agbaji Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-104)

Over 8.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+148)

Suns 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Suns gave up 111.6 points per game last season, sixth in the NBA.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked team in the NBA last year, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns allowed 23.4 per contest last season, ranking them third in the league.

Defensively, the Suns gave up 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, third in the NBA.

Ochai Agbaji vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 6 0 0 0 0 1 0

