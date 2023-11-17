The Phoenix Suns (5-6) play the Utah Jazz (4-7) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily

ESPN, KJZZ, and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Jazz 114

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 4.5)

Jazz (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-2.1)

Suns (-2.1) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.8

The Suns have covered more often than the Jazz this year, sporting an ATS record of 6-5-0, compared to the 5-6-0 mark of the Jazz.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Utah is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 2-2 ATS record Phoenix puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2023-24, Phoenix does it less often (63.6% of the time) than Utah (72.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Suns are 3-4, while the Jazz are 2-7 as moneyline underdogs.

Jazz Performance Insights

Offensively the Jazz are the 13th-ranked squad in the league (114 points per game). Defensively they are fifth-worst (119.5 points allowed per game).

In 2023-24, Utah is second-best in the league in rebounds (47.4 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (41.2).

At 27.2 assists per game, the Jazz are seventh in the league.

Utah is the worst team in the league in turnovers per game (17.4) and 25th in turnovers forced (12.5).

The Jazz are seventh in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.9%).

