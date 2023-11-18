The Boise State Broncos (5-5) have an MWC matchup with the Utah State Aggies (5-5). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Boise State vs. Utah State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Boise State 31, Utah State 30

Boise State 31, Utah State 30 Boise State has put together a 4-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

The Broncos have a 4-1 record (winning 80% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.

This season, Utah State has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.

The Aggies have not won as an underdog of +150 or more on the moneyline this season in four such games.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Broncos' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah State (+3.5)



Utah State (+3.5) Against the spread, Boise State is 3-5-1 this season.

This season, the Broncos have just two ATS wins in five games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Utah State has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

This year, the Aggies have just two against the spread wins in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (64.5)



Under (64.5) Four of Boise State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 64.5 points.

There have been five Utah State games that have finished with a combined score over 64.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 66.7 points per game, 2.2 points more than the point total of 64.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Boise State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.8 56 55.7 Implied Total AVG 32.4 33.8 31.4 ATS Record 3-5-1 3-1-0 0-4-1 Over/Under Record 6-3-0 1-3-0 5-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 3-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-1 0-3

Utah State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.2 56.8 52.1 Implied Total AVG 31.3 32 30.8 ATS Record 5-4-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-2-0 4-0-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 1-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

