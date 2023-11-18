Boise State vs. Utah State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Our projection model predicts the Boise State Broncos will take down the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Boise State vs. Utah State Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Utah State (+3.5)
|Under (64.5)
|Boise State 31, Utah State 30
Week 12 MWC Predictions
- UNLV vs Air Force
- Hawaii vs Wyoming
Boise State Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Broncos have an implied win probability of 64.9%.
- The Broncos have three wins in nine games against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Boise State has an ATS record of 2-3.
- The Broncos have played nine games this season and six of them have gone over the total.
- The over/under in this game is 64.5 points, 8.7 higher than the average total in Boise State games this season.
Utah State Betting Info (2023)
- The implied probability of a win by the Aggies based on the moneyline is 40.0%.
- The Aggies' ATS record is 5-4-0 this year.
- Utah State is 2-3 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.
- In the Aggies' nine games with a set total, seven have hit the over (77.8%).
- The average point total for the Utah State this year is 10.3 points less than this game's over/under.
Broncos vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Boise State
|31.2
|27.4
|33.4
|16.8
|29.0
|38.0
|Utah State
|35.5
|32.0
|46.6
|31.6
|24.4
|32.4
