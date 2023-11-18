Our projection model predicts the Boise State Broncos will take down the Utah State Aggies on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Boise State vs. Utah State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah State (+3.5) Under (64.5) Boise State 31, Utah State 30

Week 12 MWC Predictions

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Broncos have an implied win probability of 64.9%.

The Broncos have three wins in nine games against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 3.5-point favorites or more, Boise State has an ATS record of 2-3.

The Broncos have played nine games this season and six of them have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 64.5 points, 8.7 higher than the average total in Boise State games this season.

Utah State Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Aggies based on the moneyline is 40.0%.

The Aggies' ATS record is 5-4-0 this year.

Utah State is 2-3 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year.

In the Aggies' nine games with a set total, seven have hit the over (77.8%).

The average point total for the Utah State this year is 10.3 points less than this game's over/under.

Broncos vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 31.2 27.4 33.4 16.8 29.0 38.0 Utah State 35.5 32.0 46.6 31.6 24.4 32.4

