The Boise State Broncos (5-5) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Utah State Aggies (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in an MWC showdown.

Boise State ranks 41st in scoring offense (31.2 points per game) and 78th in scoring defense (27.4 points allowed per game) this season. Utah State's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 22nd-best in the FBS with 448.3 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 400.3 total yards per game, which ranks 97th.

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Boise State vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Boise State vs. Utah State Key Statistics

Boise State Utah State 439.1 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448.3 (26th) 387.4 (73rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 400.3 (87th) 195.7 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.3 (41st) 243.4 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 271.0 (32nd) 16 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 19 (116th) 11 (101st) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (10th)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 1,205 yards (120.5 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 54% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 293 rushing yards on 54 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty has racked up 921 rushing yards on 157 carries, scoring 11 touchdowns. He's also added 396 yards (39.6 per game) on 30 catches with four touchdowns.

George Holani has carried the ball 65 times for 300 yards (30.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has hauled in 47 receptions for 873 yards (87.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Billy Bowens has a total of 269 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 19 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Utah State Stats Leaders

Cooper Legas has compiled 1,687 yards on 64.7% passing while collecting 18 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 106 yards .

Rahsul Faison has rushed for 581 yards on 84 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Davon Booth has compiled 566 yards on 97 carries with five touchdowns.

Jalen Royals leads his team with 821 receiving yards on 54 catches with 11 touchdowns.

Terrell Vaughn has caught 71 passes and compiled 780 receiving yards (78.0 per game) with 10 touchdowns.

Micah Davis has racked up 580 reciving yards (58.0 ypg) and six touchdowns this season.

