Boise State vs. Utah State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
MWC action features the Boise State Broncos (5-5) taking on the Utah State Aggies (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. Utah State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Boise State vs. Utah State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Logan, Utah
- Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Boise State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|Utah State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-3)
|64.5
|-160
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-3.5)
|64.5
|-170
|+140
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Michigan vs Maryland
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- South Florida vs UTSA
- North Carolina vs Clemson
- Louisville vs Miami (FL)
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- Wake Forest vs Notre Dame
- Georgia vs Tennessee
- Oklahoma vs BYU
- Oregon vs Arizona State
- UCLA vs USC
- SMU vs Memphis
- Illinois vs Iowa
- Oklahoma State vs Houston
Boise State vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Boise State is 3-5-1 ATS this season.
- The Broncos have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in five opportunities).
- Utah State is 5-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Aggies have been an underdog by 3 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
Boise State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.