MWC action features the Boise State Broncos (5-5) taking on the Utah State Aggies (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The Broncos are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 64.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Boise State vs. Utah State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Boise State vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Boise State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Boise State Moneyline Utah State Moneyline BetMGM Boise State (-3) 64.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Boise State (-3.5) 64.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Boise State vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Boise State is 3-5-1 ATS this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice when favored by 3 points or more this season (in five opportunities).

Utah State is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Aggies have been an underdog by 3 points or more six times this year, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.

Boise State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

