The Utah State Aggies (5-5) are 3-point underdogs in a home MWC matchup with the Boise State Broncos (5-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The over/under is 64.5.

On offense, Boise State ranks 40th in the FBS with 31.2 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 77th in points allowed (387.4 points allowed per contest). Utah State's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 22nd-best in the FBS with 448.3 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 400.3 total yards per game, which ranks 96th.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Utah State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Boise State vs Utah State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boise State -3 -115 -105 64.5 -110 -110 -165 +140

Looking to place a bet on Boise State vs. Utah State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Boise State Recent Performance

While the Broncos have ranked -6-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (471.7), they rank 21st-best on defense (292.0 total yards allowed) over that time frame.

Offensively, the Broncos have averaged 34.7 points per game over their last three games (50th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have given up an average of 19.3 points on defense over that timeframe (51st-ranked).

Offensively, Boise State has averaged 264.0 passing yards per game over its last three games (55th-ranked). Meanwhile, it has given up an average of 196.0 passing yards on defense during that stretch (99th-ranked).

Offensively, the Broncos have averaged 207.7 rushing yards per game over their last three contests (37th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have surrendered an average of 96.0 rushing yards on defense over that time frame (39th-ranked).

The Broncos have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their past three contests.

Boise State has hit the over once in its past three games.

Week 12 MWC Betting Trends

Boise State Betting Records & Stats

Boise State has posted a 3-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

Boise State has hit the over in six of its nine games with a set total (66.7%).

Boise State has gone 4-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 80% of those games).

Boise State has gone 4-1 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (80%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Broncos a 62.3% chance to win.

Bet on Boise State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has 1,205 passing yards for Boise State, completing 54% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 293 rushing yards (29.3 ypg) on 54 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty has carried the ball 157 times for a team-high 921 yards (92.1 per game) with 11 scores. He has also caught 30 passes for 396 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

George Holani has racked up 300 yards on 65 carries, scoring three times.

Eric McAlister's team-high 873 yards as a receiver have come on 47 catches (out of 88 targets) with five touchdowns.

Billy Bowens has been the target of 40 passes and compiled 19 catches for 269 yards, an average of 26.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Ahmed Hassanein leads the team with 9.0 sacks, and also has 9.0 TFL and 35 tackles.

Marco Notarainni, Boise State's leading tackler, has 51 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and three sacks this year.

Andrew Simpson has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 50 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.