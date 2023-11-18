Will Brandon Tanev Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 18?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Brandon Tanev find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tanev stats and insights
- Tanev has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.
- Tanev has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 41 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.