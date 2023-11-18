Will Brian Dumoulin Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 18?
In the upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Brian Dumoulin to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Dumoulin stats and insights
- In two of 18 games this season, Dumoulin has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
- Dumoulin has no points on the power play.
- Dumoulin averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have conceded 41 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Dumoulin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:49
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|16:08
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|18:00
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Away
|L 3-2
Kraken vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
