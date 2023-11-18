Support your favorite local high school football team in Camas County, Idaho this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

Camas County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

Camas County High School at Kendrick Senior High School