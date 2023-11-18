The Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1) will aim to prolong a four-game home win streak when they face the Seattle Kraken (6-8-4) on Saturday, November 18 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Kraken have scored 28 goals during their last 10 outings, while giving up 34 goals. A total of 32 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into 10 power-play goals (31.2%). They are 4-4-2 over those games.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Kraken vs. Canucks Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this matchup expects a final tally of Canucks 5, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-165)

Canucks (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken have a record of 6-8-4 this season and are 3-4-7 in overtime contests.

Seattle has earned eight points (3-1-2) in its six games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Kraken recorded just one goal in six games and they finished 0-5-1 in those matchups.

Seattle has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Kraken have scored at least three goals in nine games, earning 14 points from those contests.

This season, Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in six games and registered six points with a record of 2-2-2.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Seattle has posted a record of 3-2-3 (nine points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents nine times this season, and earned five points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 1st 4.24 Goals Scored 2.56 29th 4th 2.41 Goals Allowed 3.5 25th 25th 29.4 Shots 29.7 23rd 21st 31.1 Shots Allowed 30.8 18th 2nd 33.33% Power Play % 26.79% 7th 22nd 75.93% Penalty Kill % 71.93% 28th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.