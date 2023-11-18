Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Idaho Vandals and Idaho State Bengals go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection system believes in the Vandals. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Idaho vs. Idaho State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Idaho (-18.8) 56.9 Idaho 38, Idaho State 19

Week 12 Big Sky Predictions

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals put together a 9-2-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Vandals games.

Idaho State Betting Info (2022)

The Bengals went 3-8-0 ATS last season.

Last season, three Bengals games hit the over.

Vandals vs. Bengals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho 31.5 21.9 27.0 23.7 33.4 21.1 Idaho State 25.9 37.4 25.8 31.4 26.0 43.4

