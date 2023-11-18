The Idaho Vandals are expected to win their matchup against the Idaho State Bengals at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Idaho State vs. Idaho Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Idaho (-18.8) 56.9 Idaho 38, Idaho State 19

Idaho State Betting Info (2022)

The Bengals won three games against the spread last year, while failing to cover eight times.

The Bengals and their opponent combined to hit the over three out of 11 times last season.

Idaho Betting Info (2022)

The Vandals won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.

A total of six of Vandals games last season hit the over.

Bengals vs. Vandals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Idaho 31.5 21.9 27 23.7 33.4 21.1 Idaho State 25.9 37.4 25.8 31.4 26 43.4

