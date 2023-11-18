Idaho State vs. Idaho Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
The Idaho Vandals are expected to win their matchup against the Idaho State Bengals at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.
Idaho State vs. Idaho Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Idaho (-18.8)
|56.9
|Idaho 38, Idaho State 19
Week 12 Big Sky Predictions
- Portland State vs Northern Colorado
- Northern Arizona vs Eastern Washington
Idaho State Betting Info (2022)
- The Bengals won three games against the spread last year, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Bengals and their opponent combined to hit the over three out of 11 times last season.
Idaho Betting Info (2022)
- The Vandals won nine games against the spread last season, failing to cover twice.
- A total of six of Vandals games last season hit the over.
Bengals vs. Vandals 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Idaho
|31.5
|21.9
|27
|23.7
|33.4
|21.1
|Idaho State
|25.9
|37.4
|25.8
|31.4
|26
|43.4
