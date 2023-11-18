Big Sky foes match up when the Idaho Vandals (7-3) and the Idaho State Bengals (3-7) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Kibbie Dome.

On the offensive side of the ball, Idaho has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best in the FCS by averaging 31.5 points per game. The Vandals rank 29th on defense (21.9 points allowed per game). Idaho State has been sputtering defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 37.4 points allowed per game. It has been more productive offensively, putting up 25.9 points per contest (61st-ranked).

Here we will break down everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Idaho State vs. Idaho Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Idaho State vs. Idaho Key Statistics

Idaho State Idaho 397.8 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.5 (23rd) 458.8 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.6 (22nd) 61.4 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.8 (43rd) 336.4 (1st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.7 (22nd) 6 (124th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Idaho State Stats Leaders

Jordan Cooke has thrown for 2,376 yards (237.6 yards per game) while completing 59.4% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Hunter Hays, has carried the ball 56 times for 228 yards (22.8 per game) with five touchdowns.

Soujah Gasu has run for 207 yards across 43 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Chedon James' 900 receiving yards (90 yards per game) lead the team. He has 92 receptions on 109 targets with eight touchdowns.

Christian Fredrickson has collected 765 receiving yards (76.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 51 receptions.

Cyrus Wallace's 45 receptions (on 52 targets) have netted him 531 yards (53.1 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has thrown for 2,420 yards (242 ypg) to lead Idaho, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 165 rushing yards on 74 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Woods has racked up 844 yards on 155 carries while finding paydirt 13 times.

This season, Nick Romano has carried the ball 96 times for 479 yards (47.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Hayden Hatten's team-leading 906 yards as a receiver have come on 69 catches (out of 79 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has caught 40 passes for 489 yards (48.9 yards per game) this year.

Terez Traynor has been the target of 29 passes and compiled 23 catches for 360 yards, an average of 36 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Idaho or Idaho State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.