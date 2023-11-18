The Idaho Vandals (7-3) hit the road for a Big Sky clash against the Idaho State Bengals (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the Kibbie Dome.

On offense, Idaho has been a top-25 unit, ranking 24th-best in the FCS by compiling 31.5 points per game. The Vandals rank 29th on defense (21.9 points allowed per game). Idaho State's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 458.8 total yards per game, which ranks sixth-worst. On offense, it ranks 31st with 397.8 total yards per contest.

Idaho vs. Idaho State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Idaho vs. Idaho State Key Statistics

Idaho Idaho State 414.5 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 397.8 (33rd) 291.6 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458.8 (123rd) 159.8 (43rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 61.4 (127th) 254.7 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.4 (1st) 4 (114th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has 2,420 passing yards for Idaho, completing 66.3% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 165 rushing yards (16.5 ypg) on 74 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Anthony Woods has 844 rushing yards on 155 carries with 13 touchdowns.

This season, Nick Romano has carried the ball 96 times for 479 yards (47.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

Hayden Hatten's 906 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 79 times and has totaled 69 receptions and seven touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has caught 40 passes while averaging 48.9 yards per game.

Terez Traynor has been the target of 29 passes and hauled in 23 receptions for 360 yards, an average of 36.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Idaho State Stats Leaders

Jordan Cooke has compiled 2,376 yards on 59.4% passing while collecting 12 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

Hunter Hays is his team's leading rusher with 56 carries for 228 yards, or 22.8 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Soujah Gasu has racked up 207 yards (on 43 carries) with two touchdowns.

Chedon James' 900 receiving yards (90.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 92 receptions on 109 targets with eight touchdowns.

Christian Fredrickson has 51 receptions (on 59 targets) for a total of 765 yards (76.5 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cyrus Wallace's 52 targets have resulted in 45 catches for 531 yards and three touchdowns.

