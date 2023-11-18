The Seattle Kraken, with Jared McCann, will be on the ice Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vancouver Canucks. Looking to bet on McCann's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jared McCann vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 16:50 on the ice per game.

In seven of 18 games this season, McCann has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

McCann has a point in seven games this year (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

In three of 18 games this season, McCann has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

McCann has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of McCann going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

McCann Stats vs. the Canucks

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 41 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +31 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 18 Games 4 10 Points 6 7 Goals 3 3 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.