Going into a matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1), the Seattle Kraken (6-8-4) will be keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18 at Rogers Arena.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Carson Soucy D Out Foot Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Tucker Poolman D Out Head Andrei Kuzmenko LW Questionable Undisclosed Pius Suter C Questionable Undisclosed

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Kraken Season Insights

With 46 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's 22nd-ranked offense.

Seattle allows 3.5 goals per game (63 total), which ranks 30th in the NHL.

Their -17 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

The Canucks' 72 total goals (4.2 per game on 7.5 assists per outing) lead the league.

Their goal differential (+31) paces the league.

Kraken vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-165) Kraken (+140) 6.5

