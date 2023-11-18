The Seattle Kraken (6-8-4) will visit the Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1) -- who've won four straight on home ice -- on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 63 total goals this season (3.5 per game), 30th in the league.

With 46 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the league's 22nd-ranked offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 28 goals over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Vince Dunn 18 2 14 16 8 10 - Jaden Schwartz 18 8 7 15 5 10 58.2% Oliver Bjorkstrand 18 6 8 14 8 10 40% Eeli Tolvanen 18 3 8 11 3 6 38.5% Jared McCann 18 7 3 10 4 3 56%

Canucks Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 41 total goals (only 2.4 per game) to rank seventh.

The Canucks' 72 total goals (4.2 per game on 7.5 assists per contest) lead the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Canucks have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Canucks have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 4.4 goals per game (44 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players