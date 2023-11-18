The Vancouver Canucks (12-4-1) will aim to prolong a four-game home win streak when they take on the Seattle Kraken (6-8-4) on Saturday, November 18 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-165) Kraken (+140) 6.5 Canucks (-1.5)

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have won four of the 12 games, or 33.3%, in which they've been an underdog.

Seattle is 1-2 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 41.7%.

Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in eight of 18 games this season.

Kraken vs Canucks Additional Info

Kraken vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 72 (1st) Goals 46 (22nd) 41 (7th) Goals Allowed 63 (30th) 22 (1st) Power Play Goals 15 (5th) 13 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 16 (28th)

Kraken Advanced Stats

The Kraken went 4-4-2 over its past 10 games, including a 6-4-0 record versus the spread in that span.

Seven of Seattle's past 10 contests have gone over the total.

The Kraken total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.

Over the past 10 games, Kraken's games average 8.3 goals, 1.0 goal higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken have the league's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (46 total goals, 2.6 per game).

The Kraken have given up 63 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 30th.

Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -17.

