Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Quinn Hughes, Vince Dunn and others in the Vancouver Canucks-Seattle Kraken matchup at Rogers Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Kraken vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kraken vs. Canucks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Dunn's 16 points are important for Seattle. He has put up two goals and 14 assists in 18 games.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 1 1 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 9 0 2 2 2

Jaden Schwartz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -294)

Jaden Schwartz is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 15 total points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and seven assists in 18 games.

Schwartz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 3 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 0 0 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 0 0 3 vs. Oilers Nov. 11 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 9 1 1 2 3

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has posted six goals on the season, chipping in eight assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 at Oilers Nov. 15 0 1 1 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 13 0 0 0 1 vs. Oilers Nov. 11 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Nov. 9 2 0 2 2

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

One of Vancouver's top offensive players this season is Hughes, who has scored 27 points in 17 games (six goals and 21 assists).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 6 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 1 1 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 0 1 1 0 at Senators Nov. 9 0 1 1 0

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

J.T. Miller has 27 points (1.6 per game), scoring 10 goals and adding 17 assists.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Flames Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 15 1 2 3 3 at Canadiens Nov. 12 0 2 2 2 at Maple Leafs Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 at Senators Nov. 9 1 1 2 2

