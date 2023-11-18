Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Latah County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Latah County, Idaho this week, we've got what you need below.
Other Games in Idaho This Week
Latah County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Camas County High School at Kendrick Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on November 18
- Location: Middleton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
