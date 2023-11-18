MWC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:52 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There are four games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature MWC squads. That includes the Wyoming Cowgirls versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
MWC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Wyoming Cowgirls at Gonzaga Bulldogs
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|New Hampshire Wildcats at UNLV Rebels
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|-
|San Diego State Aztecs at Sacramento State Hornets
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Fresno State Bulldogs at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
