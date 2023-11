Big Sky teams are on Sunday's college basketball schedule in four games, including the Idaho State Bengals taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big Sky Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Montana State Bobcats at North Dakota Fighting Hawks 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at UCSD Tritons 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - Idaho State Bengals at Arizona State Sun Devils 8:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 - Idaho Vandals at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine 10:00 PM ET, Sunday, November 19 Spectrum Hawaii OC16

Follow Big Sky games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!