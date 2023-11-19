The Clemson Tigers (3-0) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Boise State Broncos (2-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This game is at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Clemson vs. Boise State matchup.

Boise State vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Boise State vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline Boise State Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-7.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-6.5) 137.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Boise State vs. Clemson Betting Trends (2022-23)

Boise State covered 15 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

Clemson put together a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Tigers games.

Boise State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Based on its moneyline odds, Boise State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

