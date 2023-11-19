Sunday's game between the Boise State Broncos (2-0) and the Clemson Tigers (3-0) at Littlejohn Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-58, heavily favoring Boise State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on November 19.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Boise State vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boise State vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 72, Clemson 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Boise State vs. Clemson

Computer Predicted Spread: Boise State (-14.3)

Boise State (-14.3) Computer Predicted Total: 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Boise State Performance Insights

Boise State ranked 166th in the country last season with 72.1 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 37th with 64.6 points allowed per game.

Last year the Broncos averaged 33.3 boards per game (86th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.4 rebounds per contest (71st-ranked).

Boise State delivered 11.3 assists per game, which ranked them 313th in the country.

The Broncos averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.2 turnovers per contest (254th-ranked).

The Broncos drained 7.8 threes per game (125th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while putting up a 36.2% three-point percentage (69th-ranked).

Last year Boise State ceded 6.6 threes per game (100th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 31.1% (40th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Boise State last year, 62.2% of them were two-pointers (69.8% of the team's made baskets) and 37.8% were threes (30.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.