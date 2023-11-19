The Boise State Broncos (1-0) meet the Clemson Tigers (1-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This contest will begin at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Boise State vs. Clemson Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Boise State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Boise State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcus Shaver Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyson Degenhart: 14.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Max Rice: 14.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Naje Smith: 10.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Chibuzo Agbo: 11.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Top Players (2022-23)

  • Hunter Tyson: 15.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • PJ Hall: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Chase Hunter: 13.8 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Brevin Galloway: 11.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ian Schieffelin: 5.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Boise State vs. Clemson Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson Rank Clemson AVG Boise State AVG Boise State Rank
105th 74.7 Points Scored 72.1 166th
112th 67.9 Points Allowed 64.6 37th
101st 33.0 Rebounds 33.3 86th
323rd 6.6 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.8 125th
88th 14.3 Assists 11.3 313th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.5 44th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.