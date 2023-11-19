Boise State vs. Clemson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 19
The Clemson Tigers (3-0) and the Boise State Broncos (2-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Boise State vs. Clemson Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network Extra
- Where: Clemson, South Carolina
- Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Broncos Betting Records & Stats
- In Boise State's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.
- The Broncos covered the spread 15 times in 34 games last season.
- Boise State put together a 15-15-0 ATS record last season compared to the 14-16-0 mark from Clemson.
Boise State vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clemson
|74.7
|146.8
|67.9
|132.5
|139.5
|Boise State
|72.1
|146.8
|64.6
|132.5
|135.8
Additional Boise State Insights & Trends
- The Broncos scored an average of 72.1 points per game last year, just 4.2 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- Boise State went 12-6 against the spread and 17-4 overall when it scored more than 67.9 points last season.
Boise State vs. Clemson Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clemson
|14-16-0
|18-12-0
|Boise State
|15-15-0
|18-12-0
Boise State vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Clemson
|Boise State
|15-2
|Home Record
|14-1
|5-6
|Away Record
|5-6
|9-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|3-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-5-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.4
|71.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|69.7
|9-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-4-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-3-0
