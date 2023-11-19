The Clemson Tigers (3-0) and the Boise State Broncos (2-0) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at Littlejohn Coliseum on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Boise State vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson, South Carolina Venue: Littlejohn Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under
- Not Set Not Set

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

In Boise State's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times.

The Broncos covered the spread 15 times in 34 games last season.

Boise State put together a 15-15-0 ATS record last season compared to the 14-16-0 mark from Clemson.

Boise State vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Clemson 74.7 146.8 67.9 132.5 139.5 Boise State 72.1 146.8 64.6 132.5 135.8

Additional Boise State Insights & Trends

The Broncos scored an average of 72.1 points per game last year, just 4.2 more points than the 67.9 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

Boise State went 12-6 against the spread and 17-4 overall when it scored more than 67.9 points last season.

Boise State vs. Clemson Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Clemson 14-16-0 18-12-0 Boise State 15-15-0 18-12-0

Boise State vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Clemson Boise State 15-2 Home Record 14-1 5-6 Away Record 5-6 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 78.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 71.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 9-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

