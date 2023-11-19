In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football schedule in Week 12, fans in Idaho should have tune in to see the Boise State Broncos and the Utah State Aggies square off at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.

College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week

Boise State Broncos at Utah State Aggies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Boise State (-3.5)

Idaho State Bengals at Idaho Vandals

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

