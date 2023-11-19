Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Idaho
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:17 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football schedule in Week 12, fans in Idaho should have tune in to see the Boise State Broncos and the Utah State Aggies square off at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Idaho on TV This Week
Boise State Broncos at Utah State Aggies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-3.5)
Idaho State Bengals at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
