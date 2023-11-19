Sunday's contest between the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (1-2) and Idaho Vandals (2-1) squaring off at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 65-51 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Hawaii, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 10:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Vandals enter this contest on the heels of a 56-48 win against CSU Fullerton on Friday.

Idaho vs. Hawaii Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: Spectrum Hawaii OC16

Idaho vs. Hawaii Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawaii 65, Idaho 51

Other Big Sky Predictions

Idaho Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vandals' -63 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.1 points per game) was a result of scoring 69.7 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per contest (331st in college basketball).

Idaho scored fewer points in conference action (68.8 per game) than overall (69.7).

The Vandals scored more points at home (73.9 per game) than away (68.3) last season.

Idaho conceded 67.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 away.

