Sunday's game at Desert Financial Arena has the Idaho State Bengals (2-1) matching up with the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1) at 8:00 PM ET (on November 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 65-64 win for Idaho State, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Bengals head into this contest on the heels of a 70-64 victory against UCSB on Wednesday.

Idaho State vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Idaho State vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho State 65, Arizona State 64

Other Big Sky Predictions

Idaho State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bengals had a -75 scoring differential last season, falling short by 2.5 points per game. They put up 55.8 points per game to rank 333rd in college basketball and gave up 58.3 per outing to rank 39th in college basketball.

Idaho State averaged 1.1 more points in Big Sky games (56.9) than overall (55.8).

At home, the Bengals scored 59.4 points per game last season. Away, they scored 53.2.

Idaho State gave up 58.2 points per game at home last season, and 57.8 on the road.

