The Phoenix Suns (6-6) travel to face the Utah Jazz (4-8) after victories in three straight road games. The contest begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Jazz vs. Suns matchup.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily

NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Jazz vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Jazz vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game with a +18 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and give up 113.7 per outing (17th in the league).

The Jazz put up 115.2 points per game (ninth in league) while giving up 120.5 per outing (26th in NBA). They have a -64 scoring differential and have been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 230.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams give up 234.2 points per game combined, 4.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

Utah is 6-6-0 ATS this season.

Jazz and Suns NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +25000 - Suns +650 +325 -

