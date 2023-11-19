The Phoenix Suns (3-4), on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Delta Center, go up against the Utah Jazz (2-5). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily.

Jazz vs. Suns Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, AZFamily

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen posts 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 4 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in NBA).

John Collins posts 13 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per contest.

Jordan Clarkson averages 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kelly Olynyk averages 9.7 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Keyonte George averages 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4 rebounds.

Suns Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Kevin Durant gets the Suns 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

The Suns are receiving 9.3 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic this season.

The Suns are receiving 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Eric Gordon this year.

Jordan Goodwin gives the Suns 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while putting up 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.

The Suns are receiving 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Josh Okogie this season.

Jazz vs. Suns Stat Comparison

Jazz Suns 111.6 Points Avg. 112 118.7 Points Allowed Avg. 110.4 44.8% Field Goal % 46.9% 35.9% Three Point % 35.5%

