Jazz vs. Suns November 19 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:20 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (3-4), on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Delta Center, go up against the Utah Jazz (2-5). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily.
Jazz vs. Suns Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, AZFamily
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen posts 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 49% from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc with 4 made 3-pointers per contest (fifth in NBA).
- John Collins posts 13 points, 11 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1 made treys per contest.
- Jordan Clarkson averages 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.5% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Kelly Olynyk averages 9.7 points, 3.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds.
- Keyonte George averages 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4 rebounds.
Suns Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Kevin Durant gets the Suns 27.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.
- The Suns are receiving 9.3 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Jusuf Nurkic this season.
- The Suns are receiving 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Eric Gordon this year.
- Jordan Goodwin gives the Suns 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest while putting up 1.3 steals and 0 blocked shots.
- The Suns are receiving 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Josh Okogie this season.
Jazz vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Suns
|111.6
|Points Avg.
|112
|118.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.4
|44.8%
|Field Goal %
|46.9%
|35.9%
|Three Point %
|35.5%
