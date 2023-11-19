Jazz vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (6-6) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (4-8) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jazz vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-4.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- The Jazz have hit the over in nine of their 12 games with a set total (75%).
- So far this year, Utah has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread.
- The Jazz have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Utah has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jazz vs Suns Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz vs. Suns Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|0
|0%
|115.2
|230.4
|113.7
|234.2
|226.3
|Jazz
|0
|0%
|115.2
|230.4
|120.5
|234.2
|229.2
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- This year, Utah is 4-2-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).
- The Jazz's 115.2 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 113.7 the Suns allow.
- When it scores more than 113.7 points, Utah is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Jazz vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|6-6
|4-4
|9-3
|Suns
|6-6
|2-3
|8-4
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz vs. Suns Point Insights
|Jazz
|Suns
|115.2
|115.2
|9
|9
|5-2
|2-2
|4-3
|3-1
|120.5
|113.7
|26
|17
|3-1
|6-3
|2-2
|5-4
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.