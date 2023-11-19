The Phoenix Suns (6-6) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (4-8) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

The Jazz have hit the over in nine of their 12 games with a set total (75%).

So far this year, Utah has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread.

The Jazz have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Utah has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Jazz vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 0 0% 115.2 230.4 113.7 234.2 226.3 Jazz 0 0% 115.2 230.4 120.5 234.2 229.2

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

This year, Utah is 4-2-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).

The Jazz's 115.2 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 113.7 the Suns allow.

When it scores more than 113.7 points, Utah is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Jazz vs. Suns Betting Splits

Jazz and Suns Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 6-6 4-4 9-3 Suns 6-6 2-3 8-4

Jazz vs. Suns Point Insights

Jazz Suns 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.2 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 5-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 4-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 120.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.7 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-3 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-4

