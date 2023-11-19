The Phoenix Suns (6-6) are favored (by 4.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (4-8) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Jazz vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, and AZFamily

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -4.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • The Jazz have hit the over in nine of their 12 games with a set total (75%).
  • So far this year, Utah has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread.
  • The Jazz have been victorious in two of the 10 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • This season, Utah has won one of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
  • Utah has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jazz vs Suns Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz vs. Suns Over/Under Stats

Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 0 0% 115.2 230.4 113.7 234.2 226.3
Jazz 0 0% 115.2 230.4 120.5 234.2 229.2

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • This year, Utah is 4-2-0 at home against the spread (.667 winning percentage). On the road, it is 2-4-0 ATS (.333).
  • The Jazz's 115.2 points per game are just 1.5 more points than the 113.7 the Suns allow.
  • When it scores more than 113.7 points, Utah is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Jazz vs. Suns Betting Splits

Jazz and Suns Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Jazz 6-6 4-4 9-3
Suns 6-6 2-3 8-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz vs. Suns Point Insights

Jazz Suns
115.2
Points Scored (PG)
 115.2
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 9
5-2
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 2-2
4-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-1
120.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.7
26
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
3-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 6-3
2-2
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 5-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.