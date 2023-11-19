Sunday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Utah Jazz (4-8) and the Phoenix Suns (6-6) at Delta Center features the Jazz's Lauri Markkanen and the Suns' Jusuf Nurkic as players to watch.

How to Watch Jazz vs. Suns

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Delta Center

Delta Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, KJZZ, AZFamily

NBA TV, KJZZ, AZFamily

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz were beaten by the Suns on Friday, 131-128. Jordan Clarkson scored 37 in a losing effort, while Kevin Durant led the winning team with 38 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Clarkson 37 3 5 1 0 5 Lauri Markkanen 21 2 0 1 2 1 John Collins 15 14 1 0 2 1

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen's numbers on the season are 24.3 points, 1.3 assists and 8.3 boards per contest.

John Collins is posting 13 points, 1.7 assists and 11 boards per game.

Clarkson's numbers for the season are 14.7 points, 3.3 boards and 4.7 assists per contest, shooting 38.5% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Kelly Olynyk's numbers for the season are 9.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 78.6% from the field (fifth in NBA).

Keyonte George averages 9.3 points, 4 boards and 3.3 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 0 blocks.

