Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 11 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 224.4 per game.

Jeudy's 30 receptions (on 43 targets) have netted him 371 yards (46.4 per game) and one TD this year.

Jeudy vs. the Vikings

Jeudy vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Minnesota has given up 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

13 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 224.4 passing yards the Vikings concede per outing makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Vikings' defense ranks 22nd in the league with 14 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Jerry Jeudy Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 43.5 (-115)

Jeudy Receiving Insights

Jeudy, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in four of eight games this year.

Jeudy has received 16.4% of his team's 262 passing attempts this season (43 targets).

He has 371 receiving yards on 43 targets to rank 42nd in NFL play with 8.6 yards per target.

Jeudy has had a touchdown catch in one of eight games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (5.3% of his team's 19 offensive TDs).

Jeudy (three red zone targets) has been targeted 7.0% of the time in the red zone (43 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Jeudy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 6 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 5 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

