Will Marvin Mims Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Marvin Mims was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos take on the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Take a look at Mims' stats on this page.
In terms of season stats, Mims has been targeted 15 times and has 11 catches for 246 yards (22.4 per reception) and one TD, plus five carries for -1 yards.
Marvin Mims Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other receiver is on the injury list for the Broncos.
Broncos vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
Mims 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|15
|11
|246
|79
|1
|22.4
Mims Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|2
|2
|9
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|2
|2
|113
|1
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|5
|3
|73
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|2
|2
|47
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|1
|0
|0
|0
