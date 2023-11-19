Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will be up against the Minnesota Vikings and their 16th-ranked passing defense in Week 11, starting at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday.

Wilson has recorded 1,806 passing yards (200.7 per game) this year, going 178-for-262 (67.9%) with 18 touchdown passes and four interceptions. With 231 yards on 40 attempts, Wilson also has chipped in on the ground.

Wilson vs. the Vikings

Wilson vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 298 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 298 PASS YPG / PASS TD One opposing player has recorded 300 or more passing yards in an outing against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up nine players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Minnesota has given up at least two passing touchdowns to four quarterbacks in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Vikings this season.

The pass defense of the Vikings is conceding 224.4 yards per outing this year, which ranks 16th in the NFL.

So far this year, the Vikings have conceded 14 passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 22nd in the NFL.

Russell Wilson Passing Props vs. the Vikings

Passing Yards: 206.5 (-115)

206.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+160)

Wilson Passing Insights

Wilson has topped his passing yards prop total twice in nine chances.

The Broncos, who are 19th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 53.0% of the time while running 47.0%.

Wilson is No. 21 in the NFL averaging 6.9 yards per attempt (1,806 total yards passing).

Wilson has thrown for a touchdown in all nine games this season, with more than one TD pass six times.

He has scored 18 of his team's 19 offensive touchdowns this season (94.7%).

Wilson has passed 43 times out of his 262 total attempts while in the red zone (53.1% of his team's red zone plays).

Russell Wilson Rushing Props vs the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Wilson Rushing Insights

Wilson has gone over his rushing yards total in 66.7% of his opportunities (six of nine games).

Wilson has not found paydirt on the ground this season in nine games.

He has nine carries in the red zone (23.7% of his team's 38 red zone rushes).

Wilson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bills 11/13/2023 Week 10 24-for-29 / 193 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/29/2023 Week 8 12-for-19 / 114 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 8 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/22/2023 Week 7 20-for-29 / 194 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/12/2023 Week 6 13-for-22 / 95 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 20-for-31 / 196 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs

