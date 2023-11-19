Will Samaje Perine Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Samaje Perine was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos match up against the Minnesota Vikings at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Check out Perine's stats on this page.
In the running game, Perine has season stats of 28 rushes for 111 yards and zero TDs, averaging 4 yards per carry. He also has 25 catches on 29 targets for 266 yards.
Samaje Perine Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Broncos.
Week 11 Injury Reports
Broncos vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Perine 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|28
|111
|0
|4
|29
|25
|266
|0
Perine Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|8
|41
|0
|4
|37
|0
|Week 2
|Commanders
|1
|4
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|3
|9
|0
|2
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|6
|12
|0
|2
|23
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|6
|22
|0
|4
|73
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 7
|Packers
|2
|10
|0
|3
|31
|0
|Week 8
|Chiefs
|1
|5
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 10
|@Bills
|1
|8
|0
|3
|35
|0
