Will Adam Larsson Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 20?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames is set for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Adam Larsson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Larsson stats and insights
- Larsson is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Flames this season, but has not scored.
- Larsson has no points on the power play.
Flames defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Larsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|24:38
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:27
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:20
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|25:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|23:38
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|24:17
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:57
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|23:14
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|26:34
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
