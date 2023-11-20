Alexander Wennberg will be among those in action Monday when his Seattle Kraken face the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena. Fancy a wager on Wennberg? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Wennberg has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 18:33 on the ice per game.

Wennberg has a goal in two of 19 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Wennberg has a point in six games this year through 19 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In four of 19 games this season, Wennberg has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Wennberg's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Wennberg having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 19 Games 4 6 Points 1 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

