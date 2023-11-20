Idaho High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bannock County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Bannock County, Idaho. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bannock County, Idaho High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Highland High School at Blackfoot High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 20
- Location: Blackfoot, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.