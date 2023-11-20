Monday's contest between the Boise State Broncos (3-0) and the Pepperdine Waves (2-3) at ExtraMile Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-48 and heavily favors Boise State to come out on top. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 20.

The Broncos head into this contest on the heels of a 63-55 win against UC Riverside on Wednesday.

Boise State vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

Boise State vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: Boise State 70, Pepperdine 48

Boise State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Broncos outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game last season, with a +108 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.9 points per game (160th in college basketball) and allowed 62.7 per contest (129th in college basketball).

In conference tilts, Boise State put up fewer points per contest (63.8) than its overall average (65.9).

The Broncos scored 70.2 points per game last year at home, which was 8.2 more points than they averaged on the road (62.0).

Defensively Boise State played better at home last season, surrendering 61.9 points per game, compared to 64.5 away from home.

