Will Brandon Tanev Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 20?
Can we anticipate Brandon Tanev finding the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken match up against the Calgary Flames at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Brandon Tanev score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Tanev stats and insights
- In one of five games this season, Tanev scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Flames yet this season.
- Tanev has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
