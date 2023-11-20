How to Watch Idaho State vs. Citadel on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Citadel Bulldogs (1-3) face the Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.
Idaho State vs. Citadel Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Idaho State Stats Insights
- The Bengals' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Idaho State put together a 7-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 334th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bengals ranked 302nd.
- The Bengals averaged 5.0 fewer points per game last year (69.2) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (74.2).
- When it scored more than 74.2 points last season, Idaho State went 6-2.
Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Idaho State put up more points at home (69.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.
- At home, the Bengals conceded 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
- Idaho State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (31.0%).
Idaho State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ St. Thomas
|L 54-53
|Schoenecker Arena
|11/12/2023
|@ Iowa State
|L 86-55
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|11/16/2023
|Northwest (WA)
|W 85-51
|Holt Arena
|11/20/2023
|Citadel
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Campbell
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
