The Citadel Bulldogs (1-3) face the Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Idaho State vs. Citadel Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Idaho State Stats Insights

The Bengals' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Idaho State put together a 7-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs ranked 334th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bengals ranked 302nd.

The Bengals averaged 5.0 fewer points per game last year (69.2) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (74.2).

When it scored more than 74.2 points last season, Idaho State went 6-2.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Idaho State put up more points at home (69.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.

At home, the Bengals conceded 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).

Idaho State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (31.0%).

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule