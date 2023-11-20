The Citadel Bulldogs (1-3) face the Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Idaho State vs. Citadel Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
  • TV: FloHoops

Idaho State Stats Insights

  • The Bengals' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.2 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Idaho State put together a 7-8 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 334th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bengals ranked 302nd.
  • The Bengals averaged 5.0 fewer points per game last year (69.2) than the Bulldogs allowed their opponents to score (74.2).
  • When it scored more than 74.2 points last season, Idaho State went 6-2.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Idaho State put up more points at home (69.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.
  • At home, the Bengals conceded 65.0 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.7).
  • Idaho State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (31.0%).

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ St. Thomas L 54-53 Schoenecker Arena
11/12/2023 @ Iowa State L 86-55 James H. Hilton Coliseum
11/16/2023 Northwest (WA) W 85-51 Holt Arena
11/20/2023 Citadel - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/21/2023 @ Campbell - John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
11/28/2023 @ Pepperdine - Firestone Fieldhouse

