Monday's game at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center has the Citadel Bulldogs (1-3) taking on the Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET (on November 20). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-60 victory as our model heavily favors Citadel.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Idaho State vs. Citadel Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Idaho State vs. Citadel Score Prediction

Prediction: Citadel 70, Idaho State 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho State vs. Citadel

Computer Predicted Spread: Citadel (-10.3)

Citadel (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 130.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho State Performance Insights

Idaho State ranked 241st in the country last season with 69.2 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 207th with 71 points allowed per contest.

The Bengals averaged 28.5 rebounds per game (328th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 30.4 rebounds per contest (130th-ranked).

Idaho State averaged 12.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 249th in college basketball.

With 10.8 turnovers per game, the Bengals were 72nd in college basketball. They forced 11.5 turnovers per contest, which ranked 212th in college basketball.

With 7.7 three-pointers per game, the Bengals were 134th in college basketball. They had a 33.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 204th in college basketball.

Idaho State gave up 6 treys per game (38th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 32.3% (88th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Idaho State took 59.4% two-pointers (accounting for 69.1% of the team's baskets) and 40.6% threes (30.9%).

