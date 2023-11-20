The Citadel Bulldogs (1-3) and the Idaho State Bengals (2-2) meet at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Idaho State vs. Citadel Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina

Buies Creek, North Carolina Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals Betting Records & Stats

A total of 16 of Idaho State's games last year hit the over.

The Bengals beat the spread 13 times in 32 games last season.

Citadel (12-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 5.2% less often than Idaho State (13-14-0) last season.

Idaho State vs. Citadel Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Citadel 67.4 136.6 74.2 145.2 140.7 Idaho State 69.2 136.6 71.0 145.2 136.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends

The Bengals put up an average of 69.2 points per game last year, 5.0 fewer points than the 74.2 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 74.2 points last season, Idaho State went 5-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Idaho State vs. Citadel Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Citadel 12-16-0 11-17-0 Idaho State 13-14-0 16-11-0

Idaho State vs. Citadel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Citadel Idaho State 5-9 Home Record 7-7 4-11 Away Record 4-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 70.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 65.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.