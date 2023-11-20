Will Jaden Schwartz Score a Goal Against the Flames on November 20?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Jaden Schwartz to score a goal for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jaden Schwartz score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Schwartz stats and insights
- Schwartz has scored in seven of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Flames this season, and has scored one goal.
- Schwartz has picked up five goals and three assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Schwartz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:14
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/11/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:21
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|18:14
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|17:11
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|21:42
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|19:22
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|22:22
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.