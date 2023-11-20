Should you bet on Jared McCann to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames meet up on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

McCann stats and insights

  • In seven of 19 games this season, McCann has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • On the power play, McCann has accumulated two goals and one assist.
  • He has a 13.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.8 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • The Flames have conceded 57 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:39 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:39 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 16:55 Away L 4-3 OT
11/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:16 Home L 5-1
11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:16 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 4-3
11/7/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:19 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 2 1 1 15:48 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 18:06 Away W 4-3 OT

Kraken vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

