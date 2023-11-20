Should you wager on Jordan Eberle to find the back of the net when the Seattle Kraken and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jordan Eberle score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Eberle stats and insights

  • In two of 16 games this season, Eberle has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Flames this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Flames defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 57 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Eberle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/18/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 16:13 Away W 4-3
11/16/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:45 Home W 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:22 Away L 4-3 OT
11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:25 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:02 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:58 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:32 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:26 Away W 5-4 OT

Kraken vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

